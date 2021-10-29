Zayn Malik ‘charged with 4 counts of criminal offences of harassment’

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has reportedly been charged on four counts of harassment following claims that he allegedly “shoved” Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda “into a dresser”.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old dad was involved in a serious argument with Real Housewives star Yolanda, at his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on September 29.

The publication report that Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “f***ing Dutch slut,” before ordering her to “stay away from [my] f***ing daughter,” adding, “the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***.”

Zayn allegedly “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” However, the Pillow Talk singer adamantly denies any physical contact.

Reportedly, the court documents detail that Zayn called Gigi on the phone to tell her, “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.”

According to the publication, Zayn pled guilty to one out of the four offences, with other court officials reporting that he pled “no contest”. TMZ reports that he’s been fined with conditions, including a 90-day probation for each count, as well as having no contact with Yolanda.

This news comes hours after it was reported that Zayn and supermodel Gigi parted ways just one year after welcoming the birth of their daughter Khai.