Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spilt after more than two years together

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have split after more than two years together.

The former One Direction revealed the news on Twitter earlier this evening, writing: : "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Rumour has it the pair parted ways earlier this month after having drifted apart in recent times.

A source told The Sun Online, “They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other.”

"The reality is that they've grown apart, having been together for a long time."

It's thought that Zayn and Gigi's hectic work schedules put pressure on the realtionship, though the source did say ther eis no bad blood between the pair.

"This is definitely the end for now, but this isn't a bitter split and they both have respect for each other," they said.

"It's a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that's not where their heads are at."