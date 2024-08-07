Zara McDermott reacts to friend Pete Wicks joining Strictly lineup

It’s official… Pete Wicks has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing!

It was heavily rumoured that the TOWIE alum would be taking part in the upcoming series, which is also Strictly’s 20th anniversary.

Now, Pete has officially been announced as the seventh contestant to join Strictly this year.

Earlier today, the producers behind the BBC show took to social media to share the 36-year-old’s reveal, with the caption: “The only way is #Strictly for @p_wicks01! We can’t wait to see what he brings to the Ballroom!”

Many of Pete’s fellow celebs have been reacting to the news, including his close friend Zara McDermott.

Zara – who is the girlfriend of Pete’s podcast co-host, Sam Thompson – took part in Strictly last year, competing with Graziano Di Prima.

However, the former Love Island bombshell admitted last month that her “experience inside the training room was very different”, and subsequently filed allegations of misconduct against Graziano.

Professional dancer Graziano was removed from Strictly and has apologised to Zara for his behaviour, stating that he “deeply regrets the events”.

Now, following on from Pete’s signing to the latest Strictly signing, Zara has been expressing her support for his new venture, despite the ongoing inquiry into misconduct in training rooms.

Zara recently took to her Instagram stories to re-share Strictly’s official announcement with Pete, alongside the caption: “I’ve never been so excited. Love you @p_wicks01.”

I’m A Celebrity winner Sam also took the opportunity to re-share the same post, teasing: “No words. So proud of you @p_wicks01… the content we are going to make that you don’t even know about yet…”

Ahead of Pete’s confirmation as a Strictly participant, reality star Tasha Ghouri was also announced as the sixth celebrity to join this year’s lineup.

The 25-year-old – who made history in 2021 as Love Island’s first deaf contestant – has since been gushing about her addition to Strictly, exclaiming: “I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”