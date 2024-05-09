Zara McDermott ‘nervous’ as she gives update on fractured tibia

Zara McDermott has given a health update and shared an insight into her healing journey to her fans.

The former Love Island star previously opened up about having a ‘significant stress fracture’ in her tibia.

While she recovers from the injury, Zara must wear a boot and use crutches in the hopes that she won’t need to have surgery and have screws fitted in her leg.

As she awaits a scan on her leg to see how her healing progress is going, the 27-year-old has opened up about how she’s feeling, admitting she’s ‘nervous’ for the appointment and has been ‘down mentally’ due to her fracture.

Zara posted a photo to her 2M Instagram followers on her Stories of herself in bed with a ‘bone healing system’ attached to her leg as her cat sits beside her.

Adding text to the image, McDermott explained, “First thing in the morning & last thing at night… I am always using my bone healing system and I’ve been super consistent with it!”.

“I’m nervous because I have another scan in 3 weeks to find out how well my fracture is healing. Its really getting me down mentally the past few days; especially now the weather has turned nicer”.

“Not being able to do simple things like go for a nice long walk, or do some proper exercise. I can walk for a little bit each day but not too much”.

Zara closed off by adding, “I’m really keeping my fingers crossed that it's healing ok and I’m not going to need to have plates and screws fitted”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

When previously opening up about having to have a boot fitted on her leg, Zara revealed, “The good news is that there is some small evidence of healing, yay! However, he said he can see that the bone surrounding the fracture is under a lot of tension/ pressure… whatever that means?”.

“Surgery is still an option but I've opted for the most natural route which is to try and help it heal on its own. Which means the next few months I'm going to be on crutches and in a boot, which I'm being fitted for today”.

The documentary host went on to admit, “I've had to pull out of a few work things over the next few weeks because I know I need to prioritise my leg healing. But I am hoping this is the beginning of the end now”.