Couples who exercise together are happier, new research reveals

Trying to muster up the energy to work out is something we often fail to do, especially during the colder months. One thing that often helps is having an accountability partner. Knowing you’ll be letting your sister, best friend or other half down if you don’t show up for your workout will give you the push you need.

And it turns out it can have a positive impact on your relationship. A study has found out that couples who workout together have a healthier and stronger bond.

43 percent of couples admitted that working out with their partner has helped their relationship. A study, which was conducted by Decathlon, said that participants who exercised together believed it had a positive impact on their relationship.

The couples said that it helped them spend quality time together. Others said they were more attracted to their partner and felt closer to their other half because they had a shared interest.

Nearly one fifth of couples said that one of the best things about working out with their partner was the fact that it helped decrease stress levels, which cut their chances of arguing.

Couples said swimming, running and working out at the gym were their top exercises of choice. Next time you need to go for a jog or fancy trying out pilates then why not ask your beau to join in?