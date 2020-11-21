Struggling with migraines? Here are 5 home remedies you should try

Anyone who suffers with migraine will know that it is all-consuming – for the majority of people, you will have to stop what you are doing completely until it subsides. While a tablet may do the trick when things get particularly bad, you don’t want to have to rely on painkilling medication, so here are some natural alternatives.

1. Acupuncture

Various studies have shown that this ancient practice is extremely effective in the treatment of migraines, although reports vary from patient to patient. It might be worth doing a little research into this one, perhaps with your GP.

2. Peppermint Oil

This is great for tension headaches, in particular. Not only does peppermint help blood flow, but it also opens up your sinuses to allow the flow of oxygen to the site of the pain.

3. Vitamin B

Also known as riboflavin, a deficiency of this vitamin is often what is behind a migraine. If you think you might be Vitamin B-deficient, consult with your doctor to see if your levels are correct; turning the problem around could be as simple as eating more Vitamin B-containing foods such as eggs, vegetables, whole cereals, fish and poultry.

4. Flaxseed

Many migraines are caused by inflammation, which can be reduced by consuming omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseed is rich in these omega-3 acids, so try sprinkling a spoonful into your morning porridge or cereal to start the day off right.

5. Lavender Oil

Lavender is known for its healing properties, and it has proven particularly effective for patients suffering with migraines and headaches. Lavender Oil can be applied topically or inhaled – never ingested.