Here are 10 of the most comforting movies to watch this evening

Storm Ellen is on the way and we are settling down on sofa for the evening. We’ve got cozy blankets, the kettle is on and we have lit all the scented candles in the living room.

Netflix is awaiting us, but what should we watch?

Trying to pick a movie is like mission impossible, but there’s something so lovely about curling up on the sofa and watching a comforting, feel-good movie when the rain is pouring down outside.

We’ve gathered up our favourite feel-good movies that are just perfect to watch on a dreary night like tonight.

Mystic Pizza

In a small fishing town, three teenage girls from blue-collar families navigate life and love while working in a pizza parlour. Starring Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor and Annabeth Gish, this is a charming ‘80s movie that everyone needs to see.

Steel Magnolias

In this bittersweet drama, a close-knit group of women congregates at a beauty parlour in a small Louisiana town to laugh, cry and discuss life events.

When Harry Met Sally

Harry and Sally are chums who resist sexual attraction to maintain their friendship, a relationship that’s always teetering on the brink of love.

Julie & Julia

In this heartwarming tale, Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook.

You’ve Got Mail

Superstore magnate Joe and independent shop owner Kathleen fall in love via the Internet– both unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.

The Holiday

Stuck in a vicious cycle of dead-end relationships with two-timing men, Los Angeles resident Amanda and Londoner Iris decide to swap homes.

Just Like Heaven

Shortly after moving into a new apartment, David has an unwelcome visitor: the spirit of Elizabeth Masterson, who asserts that the place is hers.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down.

Pitch Perfect

This music-steeped comedy draws on the world of a cappella groups to tell the story of an intense competition between three ensembles.

Annie

This adaption of the smash Broadway musical follows orphan Annie as she captures Daddy Warbucks’s heart with her unquenchable optimism.