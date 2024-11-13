Zara McDermott admits why she isn’t in Australia with partner Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott has confessed why she decided not to join her boyfriend Sam Thompson during his stint in Australia.

Last month, it was announced that Staying Relevant podcaster Sam is now a co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s new companion show, titled I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

Sam, who won I’m A Celebrity last year, has since flown out to Australia to host the show for the next three weeks, alongside radio host Kemi Rodgers and previous runner-up Joel Dommett.

Former Love Island star Zara, who has been dating Sam since 2019, has chosen to stay behind in the UK, and fans have now discovered the reasons why.

Last night, Zara took to her Instagram stories to host a Q&A with her 2M followers. During the conversation, one fan asked: “How come you didn't go with Sam to Australia? No hate just a question?”

Zara then went on to reveal that there are two main factors behind why she is unable to join Sam in Australia, the first being that she is currently filming a documentary about stalking.

“This documentary has been planned for almost a year, and Sam's show only got confirmed last month. I am working with some amazing women. It wouldn't feel right, and I wouldn't want to just pull out of filming and let everyone down, especially the brave women who have come forward to share their stories with me!” the 27-year-old explained.

“Secondly: Sam has to get up for work at 1am every day, it's a closed set so I wouldn't be able to go to work with him. I'd just be sat at the hotel while he's working. He also goes to bed at around 4/5pm Australia time in order to get up at 1am,” Zara continued.

“I don't know how it would work me being out there with him because it's not like I'd be able to go for dinners and stuff on my own. I'd probably have to go to sleep at that time too,” the former Strictly contestant teased.

“Let's see, if he ends up going back next year for another season then I'll defo go out there if I can! Also though, I think it's funny how people assume just because Sam is working away, I automatically should go. Love you guys but l also have a job too,” Zara concluded.