Zara and Mike Tindall welcome the birth of their third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter, and her husband Mike who have welcomed the birth of their third child, a bouncing baby boy!

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the wonderful news on Wednesday morning, revealing that Zara gave birth to their little one at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park this past Sunday, March 21, with the baby weighing 8lbs 4oz.

“Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall,” the spokesperson added, announcing the tiny tot’s adorable name, which has a truly special meaning.

The name Lucas comes from Latin origins and means ‘light-giving’ or illumination, which could be quite poignant during these dark, uncertain times which we’re all living through at the moment. Philip on the other hand is a lovely nod to Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip, as well as being a special homage to Mike’s father, Philip Tindall.

Zara and Mike already share two daughters, seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena, making this new baby Queen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild, following the birth of Princess Eugenie’s first child, August, who was born last month.

When speaking about Zara’s pregnancy on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, former rugby star Mike shared how living in a house full of girls made him really wish for this new baby to be a boy. “I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy,” he said.

It turns out his wish came true! Congratulations again to Zara and Mike — we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle on joy.