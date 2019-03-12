YUM: The glorious Cadbury Creme McFlurry returns to McDonald’s

Oh McDonald's, how we love you.

Our teeth, however, are less fond espesh when you put two eggs-traordinarily delicious desserts on the menu.

The folk at Maccy D's are bringing us joy in the form of the – the Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry – just in time for Easter.

I freely had a Cadbury creme McFlurry today. It was glorious. — Tim Good (@Tim_Good) February 26, 2019

They will be available from March 20, but they are only here for limited time only – so get cracking!

They’re only in restaurants for six weeks so egg-cited customers had better move fast before they fly the coop.

A lil' stressed thinking about all the work I have to do over the rest of the semester.

But then I remembered it's Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry season and that makes things much better. — Lina (ZQ) (@ZeldaQueen101) March 6, 2019

It seems that people are excited for these delicious treats.

One said, ''Guys!! The Cadbury Creme Egg Mcflurry is back and I little just cried happy tears!!''

While another wrote, ''My favourite time of the year is now: Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry time.''

Get them while they're in all good McDonald's near you.