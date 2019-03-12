SHEmazing!
YUM: The glorious Cadbury Creme McFlurry returns to McDonald’s

Oh McDonald's, how we love you.

Our teeth, however, are less fond espesh when you put two eggs-traordinarily delicious desserts on  the menu.

The folk at Maccy D's are bringing us joy in the form of the – the Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry – just in time for Easter.

They will be available from March 20, but they are only here for limited time only – so get cracking!

They’re only in restaurants for six weeks so egg-cited customers had better move fast before they fly the coop.

It seems that people are excited for these delicious treats.

One said, ''Guys!! The Cadbury Creme Egg Mcflurry is back and I little just cried happy tears!!''

While another wrote, ''My favourite time of the year is now: Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry time.'' 

Get them while they're in all good McDonald's near you. 

