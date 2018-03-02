Yum? Apparently you can now dye your hair with NUTELLA!

Nutella is amazing on many things. Toast, crepes, cakes, a spoon, and now, our hair.

One salon, based in the Lebanon, has gained international attention for using Nutella as a hair treatment in it's cut and colours.

The salon, called Abed & Samer, has posted viral videos of the yummy hazelnut treat being incorporated into their professional hair styling.

With it's high fat and protein content, hypothetically the sweet, chocolatey goodness could be good for your hair, but there is no scientific evidence to back this up.

The salon also employs the use of whipped cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and condensed milk to tone, dye and treat the hair.

i just saw a video of someone dying their hair brown with nutella and adding highlights with white frosting….. — alexandria (@alleexramoss) December 16, 2016

While the treatment sounds a little sticky, we'd opt for Nutella-scented tresses in a heart beat.

Until the method makes it's way to Irish shores, we'll be treating ourselves to some Nutella on toast.