Youtubers Zöe Sugg & Alfie Deyes expecting second child

Congratulations are in order for Zöe Sugg and Alfie Deyes as they have announced they’re expecting their second child together.

The YouTube stars shared the wonderful news with the world on both of their Instagram pages and on YouTube.

The adorable black and white Instagram video shows the couple posing in a photobooth with their daughter Ottilie before holding up ultrasound pictures.

Credit: Zoe Sugg Instagram

They set the clip to The Beatles’ song Here Comes The Sun and revealed when their little one is due and what their gender is in the caption.

Zöe, known as Zoella to her fans, wrote the caption that reads, “Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December”.

Hoards of congratulatory messages flooded the comments from fans and famous faces alike.

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch wrote, “Oh my Zoe how amazing, congratulations to you and your beautiful family”.

Credit: Zoe Sugg Instagram

“Oh congratulations darling girl!!! The most beautiful family”, penned former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson.

Former star of The Only Way is Essex, Lauren Pope, added, “Ah lovely news, congratulations”.

Zöe and Alfie also spoke more about the exciting news in a new YouTube video where Sugg revealed she is in her second trimester and almost 17 weeks along.

Credit: Zoe Sugg Instagram

Comparing her first pregnancy with Ottilie back in 2021 to her second pregnancy, Zöe explained it’s been, “The same and different”.

“There's definitely been differences and similarities. I think overall I'm starting to feel a little bit more like Zoë, a little bit more like myself pre-pregnancy”, she admitted before adding, “It’s been hard, I’m not going to lie”.

Zöe and Alfie have been dating since 2012 and announced their first pregnancy back in March 2021. The couple welcomed the birth of their first child in August 2021.

Congratulations again to the pair on the news of their growing family!