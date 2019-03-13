YouTubers Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce their split

YouTubers Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman have announced that they are splitting after 12 years together.

The Internet stars confirmed they were going their separate ways in individual statements on their personal Instagram accounts.

Tanya revealed that they made the decision numerous weeks ago. She wrote: “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

“We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Jim added: “After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We’re still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other.”

He continued: “We will continue to support one another in all our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.”

Jim and Tanya first started dating in 2007. Jim popped the question in December 2012 and the pair tied the knot in the September of 2015 at Babington House in Somerset.

Fans had been speculating about Jim and Tanya’s relationship status for quite some time as the pair have been spending less time together.

They had not shared photos of one another on social media since the Winter.

Tanya has been busy focusing on her acting career and has been spending quite a lot of time in LA. Fans believe the distance may be the reason for the couple’s split, but Jim and Tanya have yet to share the reason for their separation.