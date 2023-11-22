YouTuber Trisha Paytas announces she’s pregnant with second child

Trisha Paytas is set to become a mum again!

Congratulations are in order for Trisha and her husband Moses Hacmon as they have announced that they’re expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the exciting news on social media, revealing they’re ‘thankful’ to be welcoming another bundle of joy into their family.

Trisha posted a collection of lovely family photos to her 959K Instagram followers to share the news with her fans.

The pictures show the YouTube star alongside her husband and their daughter Malibu Barbie as she held up baby scan images.

The family look joyous as they smile from ear to ear at the camera and little Malibu is wearing a cute jumper that reads, ‘Big Sister’.

Paytas captioned the post, “Thankful. Baby #2 coming May 2024”.

The 35-year-old opened up more about her pregnancy in a new TikTok video where she revealed the name that she and Moses have already chosen for their little one.

Trisha explained, “The news is finally out. Malibu Barbie is officially going to be a big sister. We are pregnant with baby number two. I’m officially in my second trimester and baby number two will be here May 2024”.

“We couldn’t be more excited. I found out October 3rd that I was pregnant after many, many negative pregnancy tests, it turned positive, so there’s always hope”.

The social media star then showed video footage from her ultrasound and said, “This was our second ultrasound where we could see the baby have legs and arms and I was just absolutely ecstatic. Here’s our little family of four coming very, very soon”.

Trisha then announced the unique name she’s chosen for her little one already, despite not knowing the gender yet.

“We did already announce the baby’s name is going to be Elvis. While we don’t know the gender yet, boy or girl, we are having baby Elvis and we couldn’t be more excited”.

Trisha went on to describe Malibu as ‘super caring, super gentle and just so fun’, before admitting, “I know she’s going to be the best big sister ever”.

Trisha and Moses welcomed their first child into the world together in November 2022 after having tied the knot in 2021.