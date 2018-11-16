Joe Sugg has invited a special guest to his next Strictly dance

Joe Sugg continues to perform well on Strictly Come Dancing, and it’s clear to see where he gets his moves from.

His grandmother Phyllis was a talented ballroom dancer in the 1940s, often frequenting the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

And even though Joe had no prior dance training before his time on Strictly, the dancing gene has shown itself time and time again.

“I feel like I must have picked up something from my nan because she gave it a go back when she was younger and must have been good at it, having danced in Blackpool,” he told the Press Association.

Joe is close with both of his grandparents and has featured them in his hilarious and relatable Youtube videos.

In this video, his grandad is bustling around the kitchen being noisy af when Joe stops talking and zooms in on his flared nostrils.

"Am I being too noisy?" his grandad asks. And Joe replies, "No, it's fine" in that passive aggressive tone we know all too well.

But like grandparents do, they offered Joe cupcakes and all was forgiven.

And now, the 27-year-old can't wait for his grandmother to come watch his next dance with partner Dianne Buswell,

Travelling over 200 miles from Wiltshire, the 96-year-old is overcoming her chronic hip pain to watch the Youtuber's Blackpool performance.

Joe said, “She doesn’t really move very well. She’s in her chair a lot of the time and she’s got really bad hips but she has agreed that she will come up and watch me.

“She’s been so proud, so supportive of me the whole way. She loves it, especially the ballroom stuff. If I could do a ballroom [dance] in Blackpool that would be really, really nice for her."

Maybe the Youtuber will chance his arm and perform her beloved ballroom dance.

Either way, we are excited for Joe's next performance with Dianne. They are the perfect pair!