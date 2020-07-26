YouTuber Jim Chapman is engaged to model Sarah Tarleton

YouTuber Jim Chapman has announced his engagement to model Sarah Tarleton. The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mallorca this weekend.

Alongside a photo of Jim and his beau, he wrote, "Sarah Tarleton and I have some news."

The couple look as happy as ever as 27-year-old Tarleton shows off her dainty engagement ring.

Chapman was previously married to fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr, however, the couple announced they were filing for divorce last year.

The Internet stars had been together for 12 years before going their separate ways. In 2019, they revealed their sad news to their fans.

Tanya wrote: “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together. We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Jim added: “After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We’re still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other. We will continue to support one another in all our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.”

Jim and Tanya first started dating in 2007. Jim popped the question in December 2012 and the pair tied the knot in the September of 2015 at Babington House in Somerset.