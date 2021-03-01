YouTuber Jim Chapman and Sarah Tarleton expecting their first child

YouTuber Jim Chapman is going to be a dad! The social media influencer announced the wonderful news this afternoon, that his fiancé, model Sarah Taleton is 12-weeks pregnant with their first child.

“@sarah.tarleton and I would like to introduce you to our teeny tiny little baby,” the 33-year-old excitedly announced alongside an image of their baby’s scan, followed by an adorable snap of Jim cradling Sarah’s growing bump.

“The joy I felt at this scan was indescribable. Being able to actually see our little wriggler, content in Sarah’s tummy was so wonderful,” Jim added, announcing the baby news to his 1.9M Instagram followers.

“The last 12 weeks have been such an odd mixture of hopefulness about what’s to come, and worry that all may not be well.”

“I may have had a part in making this little miracle, but I’m sure whoever they turn out to be, they’ll be the making of me,” the dad-to-be sweetly wrote.

Sure enough, Jim’s amazing announcement post has been flooded with messages of congratulations from friends and fans alike.

Fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg commented, “Congratulations guys!” followed by a stream of heart emojis, to which Jim replied, “Thanks Zoe! Big love xx”.

Former Great British Bake Off finalist, Ruby Bhogal gushed, “FINALLY! Yayayayayayayayayyyyy! I will not apologise for the ridiculous amount of baby grows I will buy for the little one. So exciting.”

“It’s all so exciting. We can’t wait to welcome this little baby. Auntie Nicola @nicolachapman is ALWAYS available for overnights,” Jim’s sister Sam lovingly wrote.

Jim popped the question to Sarah while the two were enjoying a romantic getaway in Mallorca last Summer, one year after the couple went public with their new relationship.

Congratulations to both of the soon-to-be parents — we can’t wait to meet their new little bundle of joy!