YouTuber Colleen Ballinger is pregnant with twins

It looks like it’s going to be double trouble for YouTube star Colleen Balinger, otherwise known as Miranda Sings, who has announced that she’s pregnant with twins!

The comedy star announced the exciting news in a storytime video on her YouTube channel explaining the traumatic and surprising way in which she and her husband Erik Stocklin found out that they were having twins.

Colleen explained that she was on a family vacation when she started to experience worrisome pregnancy complications. She woke up one morning and noticed that she was bleeding, which she notes is exactly what happened when she miscarried earlier this year.

After calling her doctor, Colleen and Erik rushed to the hospital to get checked out. Luckily, the doctor confirmed that Colleen wasn’t miscarrying, she simply had a polyp in her uterus.

However, upon closer inspection the doctor also confirmed that not only did Colleen have a happy healthy baby on the way, but she had two — meaning that the Broadway star was indeed having twins!

Collen and Erik started dating in early 2018, not long before Colleen became pregnant with their first child, their now two-and-a-half year old son Flynn who was born a month early, in December of that same year. However the couple had known each other for quite a while, having met on Colleen’s Netflix show, Haters Back Off in 2016.

Colleen and Erik couldn’t have been more delighted about the news that they are having twins, and proceeded to tell all of their friends and family, filming their hilarious and loving reactions.

Taking to Instagram Colleen wrote, “I’M HAVING TWINS!!! AAAAH! So excited for TWO babies!!! (…also terrified my body is gonna explode),” alongside a series of sweet snaps featuring little Flynn holding up the twins’ hospital scan.

Huge congratulations to both Colleen and Erik on this exciting new adventure!