YouTube star PewDiePie announces birth of first child

The YouTube family has grown!

One of its biggest stars, PewDiePie, has announced the arrival of his first child.

The Swedish YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, confirmed that he and his wife Marzia have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

The couple chose to take to Instagram earlier today to share the wonderful news, and also to announce their son’s name.

Credit: PewDiePie Instagram

Felix and Marzia posted an array of photographs from the first few days of their son’s life, including a heartwarming shot of themselves gazing at their newborn.

The final image that the new parents decided to upload subtly revealed their son’s name, as they took a snap of his crib.

The crib was shown to include some soft toys, as well as a pair of brown dungarees with the name Björn embroidered onto them.

“11 / 07 / 2023,” Felix and Marzia penned in the joint caption of their post, confirming the date of their son’s birth.

Credit: PewDiePie Instagram

“Welcome to the family, little Björn,” they added sweetly.

Many fellow famous YouTubers have since taken to the comments’ section of the couple’s post to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations guys! Xxxxxx,” replied mum-of-two Melanie Murphy.

“Congrates!!” wrote magic star Zach King.

“Congrats to both of you!!” added fitness instructor Chloe Ting.

Credit: PewDiePie Instagram

Felix and Marzia initially announced on February 5 that they were expecting their first child together.

Felix, who has over 111M subscribers on his PewDiePie channel, joined with Marzia to share a sweet video montage from their pregnancy so far, including shots of multiple pregnancy tests, sonograms, and Marzia’s growing bump.

“We are having a baby!!” the pair simply penned in their caption at the time, confirming that their little one was due to arrive in July.