Pretty! The perfect wedding dress styles according to your star sign

Choosing a wedding dress can be a total ordeal.

It is probably the most important fashion choice of your life, so you want it to really speak to who you are as a bride, and as an individual.

That is not always an easy task.

However, when you are looking for the dream dress, why not consider your star sign? If you're into that kind of thing.

We did a little research, and found a dress to match each of the star signs, based on a number of associated traits.

Let us know your thoughts.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Common traits: eccentric, eco-friendly, fun.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Common traits: dreamy, ethereal, unpredictable

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Common traits: confident, bold, leader

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Common traits: sensual, old-fashioned glam, romantic

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Common traits: unique, dual personality, likes to mix it up

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Common traits: traditional, family-oriented, emotional/sensitive

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Common traits: glam, wow factor, likes to be the star of the show

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Common traits: practical, elegant, introverted

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Common traits: romantic, feminine, flirtatious

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Common traits: sexy, passionate, mysterious

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Common traits: adventurous, independent spirit, spontaneous

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Common traits: sophisticated, structured, grounded