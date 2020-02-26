You’re going to love new Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This

We are always on the lookout for a new series to watch on Netflix, because there are only so many times you can re-watch Gossip Girl. We binge-watched Stranger Things, Sex Education and The Politician, so what next?

Well, a brand new series has just landed on the streaming service and everyone is talking about it. I Am Not Okay With This is set to become your new Netflix obsession so cancel those plans you had for this evening and get comfy.

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Sophia Lillis stars as Sydney, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sofia Bryant as Dina, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Liam, Richard Ellis as Brad.

Director Jonathan Entwistle describes the show as X-Men meets Lady Bird meets The Breakfast Club so we know you are going to love it.