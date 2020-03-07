Your summer skin routine starts now with this must-have balm

Keeping on top of the season’s effects on our skin shouldn’t have to be complicated but it can be challenging to soothe those specific areas that suffer from intense dryness that can worsen through the colder months.

Worry no more though, as the Aveeno® experts have created the NEW Aveeno® Skin Relief Nourish & Repair Cica Balm to help add a layer of protection to more targeted zones and help those who suffer with dry, exposed, chapped skin.

Cica originates from the term cicatrisation ‘the power to heal gently’ and originated in French pharmacies. Thanks to its moisture-rich Triple Oat Complex and high-level glycerin, the nourishing cica balm can help target problem areas and shield your skin from the weather’s drying effects. Oats are known for their skincare benefits, they can form a protective film on the skin, help return skin to normal pH and moisturise dehydrated skin. The triple Oat Complex in the Cica balm is known as a prebiotic, which can support the balance of microorganisms naturally found in the skin microbiome. The formula helps to nourish, heal and protect very dry chapped skin and you can finally say hello to feeling moisturised all over.

The Aveeno® Skin Relief Nourish & Repair Cica Balm is formulated to intensely moisturise and help repair problem skin, very dry areas of the body such as elbows, knees and feet.

Paula Moriarty, Professional Skincare Consultant, Johnson & Johnson comments; “Good skin doesn’t happen by chance. Genetics play a part but mostly it is down to daily care, commitment to products that support your skin and protecting it from damage. We are constantly exposed to aggressors that can have a negative impact on our skin, not least the cold, windy outdoors and dry indoor conditions, air conditioning and central heating can result in dry, flaky skin. Cica balms are frequently used as a restorative for seriously dry skin, and it is fantastic that we now have a product which combines this high level emolliency with the soothing, protective and pre-biotic benefits of the Triple Oat Complex from Aveeno. I would recommend using this generously wherever seriously dry skin is a problem.”

The unscented, dermatologist tested Aveeno® Skin Relief Nourish & Repair Cica Balm contains pre-biotic Triple Oat Complex and high-level Glycerin, which intensely moisturises and helps to repair dry exposed, chapped skin. It’s clinically proven to help rebuild the skin barrier for long lasting protection.

NEW Aveeno® Skin Relief Nourish and Repair Cica Balm 50ml €7.85 RRP and is on sale in all good pharmacies nationwide.