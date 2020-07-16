Your summer drink sorted: Introducing Smirnoff Seltzers

Fruity and refreshing, NEW Smirnoff Seltzers, the latest innovation from the world’s number one vodka, have the potential to mix up your summer drinks choices. Made from a mix of Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavours, Smirnoff Seltzers are great for those fun summer days and evenings – whether you’re enjoying time in the garden as the sun goes down, humming along to a virtual festival or alongside your favourite picnic foods.

The Smirnoff Seltzer range includes two delicious flavours – subtly sweet and mellow Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry & Rhubarb or the zesty citric taste of Smirnoff Seltzer Orange & Grapefruit. As the popularity of drinks at home continues to grow, Smirnoff Seltzers provide the perfect solution to hosting drinks with friends. Packaged in convenient 250ml ready to drink cans, to be enjoyed in the moment, or chilled in the fridge for later.

After seeing the trend of Hard Seltzers grow in the US, Smirnoff is thrilled to be launching its range this side of the Atlantic. Smirnoff Seltzers provide a great choice for those looking for a lighter calorie option to wine and beer. At only 72 calories per 250ml serving (29 calories per 100ml), a serving of Smirnoff Seltzer contains 54% less calories than a regular 175ml glass of wine and 49% less calories than a 330ml bottle of beer.

Julieann Evans, Senior Brand Manager for Smirnoff said: “Smirnoff has a long legacy of innovation, so we’re thrilled to bring the new range of Seltzers to Ireland. After seeing the trend of Hard Seltzers soar in the US, we’re delighted to offer consumers refreshing tasting Smirnoff Seltzers, at 72 calories per 250ml serving. We are excited to launch Smirnoff Seltzers in the Ireland this summer, the perfect addition to hosting summer drinks at home.”

Best served chilled from the fridge, or over ice in a glass, Smirnoff Seltzers are available now from Supervalu, Tesco, and national off licenses (RRP €3.00 per can).