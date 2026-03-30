Mount Juliet wins six awards including Ultimate Resort title

Mount Juliet Estate just had the kind of night every luxury resort dreams of. The Kilkenny gem walked away from the 59Club UK and Ireland Awards with six prestigious wins, including the ultimate prize of Ultimate Resort. Talk about making a statement.

The awards aren’t just handed out for having pretty grounds (though Mount Juliet certainly has those). They’re based on proper mystery shopping data and performance analysis. So when they say you’re the best, you really are the best.

A Clean Sweep for Mount Juliet

The estate’s haul was seriously impressive. Along with that Ultimate Resort title, they snagged the Gold Flag Resort award. Eddie Devane took home Food & Beverage Manager of the Year, while the Golf Operations Team claimed Team of the Year honours.

Matt Sandercock was crowned Golf Manager of the Year, and Conor Reid scored the Leading Individual Corporate Sales Call Performance award. That’s what we call a proper team effort.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course is clearly a major draw. With five lakes strategically placed to mess with your head on six holes and over 80 bunkers scattered about like expensive sandpits, it’s beautiful but brutal. The 16th hole is particularly sneaky with its walled green almost completely surrounded by a bunker.

Team Pride

Matt Sandercock was clearly chuffed with the recognition. “These wins demonstrate our commitment to world-class service both on and off the course. I am incredibly honoured to be amongst the winners from Mount Juliet Estate.”

General Manager Mark Dunne was equally thrilled: “To be acknowledged by the 59Club Global Awards and once again at the UK and Ireland Awards is incredible and would simply not be possible without our incredible dedication of our entire team.”

And he’s not wrong about the team. Mount Juliet has been pulling in awards left and right. They retained their Michelin star for the Lady Helen restaurant in 2024, picked up Gold Medal Awards for Five Star Fine Dining and Grand Wedding Hotel, and were awarded Signature Collection Venue for “One Golf Course Resort” in 2025.

The Full Package

This isn’t just about golf though. Mount Juliet Estate has been one of Ireland’s finest country estates for nearly 300 years. The 18th century walled resort overlooks the River Nore and houses two five-star properties: the 31-bedroom Manor House and the 93-bedroom Hunter’s Yard Hotels.

As part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, they’ve got the Michelin-starred dining sorted, plus a Health and Wellness Centre with a newly refurbished gym and pool. Fancy a bit of falconry or fishing? They’ve got you covered. There’s even a state-of-the-art equestrian centre.

The accolades keep rolling in too. They were inducted into the ‘Eminent Collection’ by 59Club in 2024, got ‘Highly Commended Golf Resort’ at the Golf Course Awards, and The Hound restaurant earned a Gold Medal for ‘Best Hotel Casual Dining’ in 2023.

Six awards in one night isn’t bad going for anyone, but for Mount Juliet Estate it just feels like business as usual. When you’re that good at what you do, the hardware tends to follow.