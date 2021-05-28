Your summer 2021 haircut style guide just dropped

The summer is right around the corner and we’re so excited to start getting out and about again. And now that everything opening up, we’ll finally be able to update our summer wardrobes and getting access all the treatments we’ve been missing! And one we’ve been really excited for is our hair appointment!

We’ve been looking after our hair well during lockdown, taking the time to do all those hair masks and keeping the heat off of it – because we didn’t have anywhere to go with styled hair, let’s be real. But now that our hair is super healthy (if in need of a good cut) we have no idea what we actually want to do with it!

We’re feeling something a little bold, something different that we haven’t tried before. We’re craving a little variety in our lives and our hair is always a fun way for us to get creative. Plus summer was basically made for debuting a new style, so we’ve picked out some of our favourite celeb hairstyles for a little inspiration for a summer change up! Check them out and get inspired!

Camilla Cabello

This wispy fringe and long-layered cut is sleek, straight and just a little edgy. Camilla really pulls the look off with her dark shiny hair making it a mysterious and sexy look. It looks especially good in longer hair, but we can see how this look would e just as stunning with Camilla’s natural curls. The fringe is experiencing a major moment right now, staging a comeback this summer as the ‘it’ girl haircut.

Vanessa Hudgens

The thick, soft layers, the shoulder length cut, the dreamy volume…we’re obsessed. This classic look has seen many interpretations over the years, but none that are quite so elegant and flattering as this one. The layers cut off around her cheekbones, emphasising the angles of her face and creating an extra bounce to the bombshell look. 10/10 styling here and definitely a look that the most stylish of us will be clamouring to copy.

Bella Hadid

While millennials might shudder in recognition, it’s undeniable with this hairstyle – the 90s are back in a big way. The iconic zig-zag hair parting was as much of a statement back then as it is now. Funky, stand-out and a sign of a true nostalgia-loving babe, this look is back alongside colourful hairclips and the 90s babydoll look. The slicked back hair further emphasises it, making a statement with the throwback look.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has been ahead of every trend this year and this incredible 70s layered look just proves her style queen status. The sideswept fringe layers in around the face and falls in long layers in a shaggy, relaxed and gorgeous look. Bouncy and volumised at the roots, this prevents it from becoming a flat grungy look and instead makes it fresh and feminine. We’re loving this look!

Rebel Wilson

Having spent the last year with our hair thrown up in a messy bun and with mostly bare faces behind turned off Zoom cameras, we’re all dying for a bit of glam. And boy, does Rebel Wilson deliver on that count. Her incredible fifties waves are volumous and the last word in sexy glamour. A blonde bombshell look, the sweeping side fringe and long layers creates an old-Hollywood vibe that is truly jaw-dropping. Perfect for our big entrances this summer!