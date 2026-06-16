Graham Norton and Madonna Are Coming to Virgin Media Television

Two icons. One interview. This is the television event of the summer and it’s coming to your screen at the end of the month.

Virgin Media Television has announced a once-off special, Madonna & Graham, airing on Saturday 27 June at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media PLAY. Graham Norton sits down with Madonna for what is being billed as an intimate, in-depth conversation about her life, her career, and the album that has fans absolutely losing their minds with anticipation.

The setting alone is enough to give you chills. The special was recorded at the legendary KOKO in Camden, London — the very venue where Madonna performed her first-ever UK show back in 1983. She also used it to launch Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005, so it’s not exactly short on history. Returning there to film an interview ahead of the release of Confessions II in July? Deeply poetic. Deeply Madonna.

What to expect from the interview

Graham, who describes himself as a lifelong fan, takes Madonna through her early days in New York, her enduring love affair with the UK, and her recent performance at Coachella. The conversation also pulls back the curtain on Confessions II itself — with special guest Stuart Price, Madonna’s long-time collaborator, joining them to talk through the inspirations and creative process behind the new record.

Graham put it well when he said: “As a lifelong fan, it is always a thrill to interview Madonna, but to meet her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over thirty years ago felt incredibly special. She remains a legendary pop icon who is still doing what she does best — getting people up to dance!”

A reminder of just how extraordinary Madonna’s career is

If you need a reason to clear your Saturday night schedule, here’s one: Madonna holds 13 UK number one singles and 12 UK number one albums. She has seven Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Her debut single Everybody came out in 1982 and she hasn’t stopped since — not in music, not in fashion, not in culture. She’s the kind of artist who genuinely defies category.

Rare interviews of this depth don’t come around often. The combination of Graham’s warmth and Madonna’s frankness makes for the kind of television that actually gets talked about the next morning — and this one promises to deliver.

Where and when to watch

Madonna & Graham will air on Saturday 27 June at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media PLAY. PLAY is Virgin Media’s free streaming service, so even if your Saturday night takes an unexpected turn, you’ll be able to catch it.

Block it in the diary. This is not one to miss.