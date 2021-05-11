Your simple guide to which sunglasses suit your face shape best

Summer is finally here! And now that everything is finally opening up again, we're under pressure to get our summer wardrobe up to scratch! And one key accessory that stumps us every year are our sunglasses.

Remember the summer when those tiny cat eye ones came in and regardless of whether they could pull them off or not, everyone had them? Sure, they looked cute on some people, but on others, you could just tell it wasn't working for them.

Luckily, there's an amazinglife hack you can try out to find the absolute perfect shape sunglasses for you that will have you looking your best this summer. All you have to do is figure out your face shape from the guide below and you'll find your perfect pair of sunglasses to match!

Heart shape

You have a wider forehead with high cheekbones and a narrow chin. Your hairline is your widest point, and you have very prominent cheekbones. Long layers and shoulder length cuts generally suit you, but especially when they have a deep side parting. Short, or baby bangs (think Daphne Bridgerton) definitely wouldn’t suit you and neither would a middle parting. Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Lily Collins share your face shape.

The sunglasses that suit you are cat-eyes or rounded frames. Heart-shaped faces aren’t easy to get sunglasses for, as you’ve probably already found. Balancing out the proportions of your face that are at two extremes – the wider forehead and tapered chin require delicate frames. Cat eye frames have bold and broad endpoints, drawing attention away from the wideness of the forehead. Oval lenses work well for you too, especially those in lighter colours.

(Stradivarius Cat eye sunglasses (RRP €12.99))

Oval face

Your face shape is the most symmetrical which theoretically makes it one of the more attractive shapes. A proportionate forehead, cheekbones and jaw -although length of the face is slightly longer than the width – means that your high points are all as prominent as each other. Sleek and blunt haircuts suit you, usually cutting around the chin and shoulders. Heavy bangs and lack of layers dwarf you face. Lookalikes include Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively.

Oval faces hit it lucky on all ends because this is the easiest shape to match. Almost anything suits an oval face shape as it’s all balanced. The key is to have sunglasses that are properly sized – that means no tiny glasses or oversized ones I’m afraid! But every other style suits you well, particularly cat eye, rectangular and browline glasses. Upswept corners of the cat eye work well because they emphasise your cheekbones.

(Vero Moda Classic sunglasses (RRP €16.99))

Long face

This shape has a narrow chin and cheeks, and while it looks similar to oval, the chin is often a bit longer. Long layers, volumised hair and loose, volumised curls suit you, while slicked back hair, and super long hair can elongate your face further, making it look out of proportion. Your lookalikes are Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner and Liv Tyler.

Large glasses and angular shapes are your best friends! Create proportion with oversized sunglasses or emphasise your cheekbones with slight cat eyes. Stay away from small, oval frames or glasses with very small, circular lenses as they’ll look out of proportion to the rest of your face. Rectangular thin frames are also popular with this face shape as they can create dimension at the midpoint of your face, making it more squared off.

(H&M Polarised sunglasses (€22.99))

Square Face

A broad forehead and strong, angled square jawline give you an angular, squared off look. High points like forehead, cheekbones and jaw are all the same width like oval, but are wider and more prominent. Soft wispy side swept fringes suit you especially when their length hits your prominent cheekbones. Slicked back looks and thick curls don’t suit your strong look. Lookalikes include Kiera Knightley, Margo Robbie and Angelina Jolie.

Curved frames and rounded corners are what a square face needs to soften its hard angles and lines. The wider and broader your face, the wider your frames should be to add balance. The frame should extend beyond the widest part of the face to add roundness. Stay away from sharp corners and boxy frames as they’ll only exaggerate your shape.

(New Look Brown Leopard Print Round Sunglasses (RRP €10.00))

Round Face

With full cheeks, narrow forehead and jaw, this shape is also known as baby face and has a softened look. Textured long bobs suit you just as well as a volumised pixie cut, but soft wispy bangs make your face asymmetric as does a middle part. Selena Gomez, Ginnifer Goodwin and Chrissy Teigen are your lookalikes.

Similarly to square faces, round faces need their opposite to balance them out. So angles and corners and squared frames will suit this face best. Contrast is key. Bold colours also work well for this face shape as they can pull it off. Stay away from rounded or small frames as they’ll take away from your structure whereas frames that are wider than the face can actually elongate it, adding structure. Rectangular frames and browline glasses work well here. Cat eyes upswept look can also be flattering on this shape.

(Oliver Bonas Brown Melbourne Tort Skinny Cat Eye Acetate Sunglasses – Next (RRP €62.00))