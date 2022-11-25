Your perfect pet present for Christmas this year

We have a selection of gorgeous goodies for all the pampered pooches and furry felines out there. From fashionable jumpers, tug toys, cat beds and dog beds, we even have an enrichment toy for your hamster. All you have to do now is choose 🙂

Fair Isle Pet Boxbed – RRP €15

Featuring a Fair Isle print with festive reindeer, this incredibly cosy bed is perfect for pets. Available from Dunnes Stores

Barbour Fair Isle Knitted Dog Jumper – RRP €28

Keep your pooch warm this season in the Barbour Case Fair Isle Dog Jumper. Sure to get tails wagging, the novelty jumper features a roll neck and carries a fair isle design. It is finished with signature Barbour branding to the outer. Sizes: S-M-L Available from www.butterbiscuit.ie.

Homesense Dog Toy – RRP €5.99

Your dog will love this woven dog toy from Homesense. The woven material makes it incredibly durable. Such rope toys are good for your dog’s teeth too as they help clean direct in pet’s teeth and gums and improve dental hygiene. Also saves them from chewing your sofa. Available from Homesense stores now.

Blue Pet Co. Christmas Gift Box – €9.95

Looking for a way to treat your dog affordably, sustainably and nutritiously this Christmas? Introducing the Blue Pet Co. Christmas Gift Box (€9.95) – the paw-fect gift! Each box contains the Irish brand’s range of zero-waste, all-natural dog supplements made with seaweed sustainably sourced off the West coast of Ireland. Blue Pet Co. supplements are scientifically proven to support your dog's skin, joint and oral health – and anecdotally proven to induce tail-wagging happiness that will last far beyond Christmas. Buy here.

Velvet Christmas Tree Dog Toy – RRP €10.50

This super luxe dog toy is beautifully soft to touch but tough enough to withstand hours of play and cuddles. The plush khaki green Velvet Christmas Tree is deep filled giving it a sturdy feel and luxurious aesthetic. Available here.

Hemp Heros Pet Bundle – RRP €45

Hemp Heros is Europe’s leading seed to shelf Hemp company based in the heart of County Wicklow, Ireland. Working directly with farmers to ensure they use only the finest natural ingredients; they have created a wide range of products for both you and your furry friends alike. Made using their patent pending cold press technology, their products are completely natural, vegan and have no intoxicating effects. Hemp Heros’ Christmas Gift Bundle features Pet CBD Drops, and Pink Pooch Butter, which are excellent for skin conditions, immune support, joint issues, and even arthritis in older pets due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Buy here or available in select health stores, pharmacies and all major pet stores nationwide.

M&S Percy Pig Plush Rope Pet Toy – RRP €8.25

Treat your pet to their very own Percy Pig toy. This plush design has strong rope arms and legs that are perfect for playing, throwing and chewing. Buy here.

DogDry – RRP various

DogDry is a new innovative super absorbent dog drying coat for wet dogs. The Irish business owner Frances O’Brien has created a collection of 5 different-sized drying robes designed in Ireland and created to do exactly as described ‘get a wet dog dry’. Frances says that the purpose of her new product is founded on her belief that “every dog, everywhere, has the right to play outdoors. DogDry makes it easy because DogDry takes care of the mess. Available in sizes from extra small to extra-large. Buy here.

Mandira Wooden Dog Bowl – RRP from €16.50

A stylish bowl that will complement any interior. Includes a removable stainless steel bowl, allowing easy cleaning. The wooden surround weights the bowl, making it difficult to tip over or slide around. Available in three sizes, 13.5cm, 16.5cm and 21cm. Available from www.butterbiscuit.ie.

Jolly-Bix Biscuits – RRP €6.50

Jolly-mix are Xmas tree shaped cookies with Turkey and Cranberry to reward good behaviour, or just to say 'Yappy Christmas' to your pet. All PARK LIFE biscuits are made to the highest standards using just a few simple ingredients, meaning they're so wholesome, even humans can munch them! PARK LIFE is an Irish family business. Buy here.

Christmas Gnome Dog Toy – RRP €12

Multiple textures, squeaky centre, bright colours, sturdy enough for play and soft enough for cuddles. Christmas Gnome stands at 34cm tall making him a great size for all dog sizes. Buy here.

ROSEWOOD Catnip Sweethearts Cat Toy, 4 Pack – RRP €8.99

Make your feline friend’s festive season with our catnip sweethearts. Ideal for pouncing and playing these chunky, rollable shapes encourage active play. Each heart has a different material outer and unique embroidered message. The perfect gift for your feline friend. Available from Petmania

Personalised Dog feeding bowl – RRP €21.76

The feeding bowl itself is made of melamine and contains a removable stainless steel cup. That makes the inner cup easier to clean and will also not adjust the flavour of the food. The rubber compartment on the bottom of the feeding bowl makes sure that the bowl stays at place while your dog is eating or drinking. Available at YourSurprise.ie

Christmas Kong Sleigh 3 In 1 – RRP €21.50

KONG Holiday Occasional Sleigh Dog Toy is a three in one bundle of fun. The perfect gift for your canine friend this Christmas! Including a tough fabric crinkle sleigh and two removable plush characters. Dogs will love to remove these festive friends, with added squeak for extended enjoyment. Available at Pet Stop

Alice & Co – Luna 3D Cuddly Cave – RRP €32.50

Cat's and small dogs are creatures of comfort and each have their own likes and dislikes when it comes to the right bed or hideout. Comes with removeable plush cushion for extra comfort. The super soft linen-look material makes the Cuddly Cave a comfortable environment for your cat and tiny dog to relax and stay warm. Available from Pet Stop

Rosewood Maze-A-Log Treat Challenge Small Animal Toy – RRP €12.99

Encourage your pet’s search and scratch forage behaviour and natural feeding method with the Rosewood Maze-A-Log Treat Challenge Small Animal Toy. This toy has corrugated cardboard logs of different sizes fixed on top of a 30 by 30 centimetres flat board. Place treats and dry foods within these logs and keep the toy in the cage. Your pet will sniff and scratch the logs to retrieve the foods hidden within. Suitable for rat, mouse, guinea pig, rabbit and hamster. Available from Petworld

Nalino Green Velvet Cushion Bed – RRP €73

This chic cushion-style bed is the ideal soft and cosy place for a larger dog, or multiple dogs!

The Designed by Lotte Nalino Lounge Cushion is made from a forest green shade of velvet. Popular in interiors velvet is a beautifully soft but very sturdy fabric. It stands up really well to wear and tear of active animals. Available from www.butterbiscuit.ie.

Get shopping now so you can have it wrapped and ready under the tree for your favourite furry friend 🙂