Your Monday dinner inspo is here

Even though we can’t travel at the moment, we can still bring some amazing holiday cuisine to our own kitchen table!

BBC Good Food’s gorgeous Greek recipe by Dr Rupy Aujla has all the comfort of a warm dish, but with the fragrant and luscious appeal of a little Greek restaurant recipe, served to us on a cobbled street with a view of the sea.

This fresh and spicy Greek-style beans recipe is hearty and healthy, bursting with flavours and goodness. Super simple, it’s a great one for when you haven’t had time to do a shop, and all that’s left is the dregs of the cupboard. Ready in just thirty minutes too!

Ingredients

2tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, thinly sliced

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1tbsp runny honey

1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp paprika

1tsp dried oregano

400g tin butter beans, drained and rinsed (can also use chickpeas or other white beans)

150g/5½oz chard, spinach or spring greens, roughly chopped

10g fresh flatleaf parsley, leaves and stalks finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6.

Heat the oil in a large oven-proof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened.

Add the tomatoes, honey, chilli, cinnamon, paprika and oregano. Simmer for a few minutes. Stir in the beans and the greens.

Bake for 20 minutes until the edges brown. (If you don’t have an ovenproof frying pan, tip the mixture into a baking dish.)

Scatter over the parsley and serve.