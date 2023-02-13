Your little sister will LOVE a unique birthday party by Sleepy Tipi Parties

If you've been searching for a magical birthday party idea, then stop looking as we've found the most delightful option for your child this year.

Sleepy Tipi Parties is an Irish business that comes to your home to invoke a sense of magic, fantasy and whimsy for your child’s party. They arrive, armed to transform your space into a magical, enchanting party space.

Sleepy Tipi Parties can style your party into anything you like – previous parties include the Ultimate Sleepover party, Movie Night, Wedding kids corner, Communion party or for a festive celebration of your own.

They arrive at your home or venue, set up and style your child’s event and then return to pack away the next day, leaving you with a hassle free, mess free party. Sounds like heaven!

Planning a party for your little ones can be an exciting but it's often a stressful project, so Sleepy Tipi Parties take the hassle out of your event.

The parties are recommended as suitable for ages 6 and up. You can find Sleepy Tipi Parties on Instagram here.