Brighten up for spring: your Easter home decor inspo is here!

It's almost the Easter holidays, the hour has gone froward, we get more daylight and overall, things are just starting to look up a little. With the promise of brighter days in the air, it's beginning to feel almost holiday-y around the place.

With Easter around the corner and our homes having just undergone an intense spring clean, we can feel a spring in our step. We just want to throw open the windows and doors and let the sunshine into the house!

While it might still be a little cold to do that just yet, we can still bring spring into our homes with these stunning Easter decor inspirations that we've gathered from Instagram. So many gorgeous, fresh and floral arrangements and table settings, that we could hardly pick just one! Check them out below to pick your table inspo:

Easter trees are the delightful German tradition that has made its way into the Easter decorating staples! Delicate, tasteful and colourful, these trees and branches can be customised to match your interior and provide a bright pop of colour. Home and Travels' tree plays with soft pastels and cute designs, matched with a colourful and summery vase. The perfect decoration to announce that spring is here!

Helen of homely Rose has given us major inspo with this neutral and understated Easter look, full of natural tones and textures and a little warmth thrown in, with the fairy lights making it that much cuter! The pop of greenery makes it feel fresh and natural, bringing that bright springiness into the home!

Lindsey of The White Horse Flower and Co has us totally jealous of her incredible talent. An event florist, she makes creations like this wreath on the regular and we're sure her house must look- and smell – amazing. She super generously offers workshops to show her loyal followers how to make stunning arrangements like this one themselves, so her page is well worth checking out!

Okay, Joy's Easter table-scaping has us in absolute awe. Like, jaw on the floor kind of awe. The detail is incredible, without being overly fussy or too in your face. The colours perfectly balance each other out, creating a candy landscape that's offset with natural, thoughtful accessories, like the floral arrangements and greenery scattered throughout. Table-scaping goals!

We are loving the simplicity of this design, for those of you who like a more pared back look in more neutral tones. Utterly elegant and yet also festive, this look is full of clean lines and can be customised however you see fit. Try out a different colour set of eggs or maybe a tinted vase. Add in a little greenery and you've completed your look, making a gorgeous and eye-catching centrepiece with minimal effort!