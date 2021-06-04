Your bank holiday outfit inspiration just dropped

The bank holiday is right around the corner and we’re scanning our wardrobes looking for inspiration. The weather should be good, but we don’t want to be cold later in the evening and do we go heels or not and what necklace would you put with that dress or should we go for earrings instead?

After so long not being able to go anywhere or do anything, everyone is so excited at the prospect of getting out there and socialising again, but being faced with the idea of assembling an outfit that isn’t majorly made up of loungewear can be pretty daunting. We’ve turned to the style gurus of Instagram for guidance and compiled out favourite looks from the last week to give you major outfit inspo for the bank holiday weekend!

Rosie never fails to hit the mark with her look and this super chic and sleek outfit is no exception. Elegant and subtly sexy with the open shirt, tousled ponytail and gold detailing, Rosie gets the balance between dressy and casual perfectly. The neutral palette makes for a chilled look but the glam is all in the details – this is definitely one we’ll be copying for the cooler summer evenings.

Another look that optsfor wide leg trousers and neutral colours, Lisa’s look had our jaws dropping with envy – the glowing tan, the long legs, the fierce outfit – she can certainly pull together a look! This is a stunning one for tall girls, with the high waisted, belted trousers elongating the legs and the cute floss crop top section the midriff creates a chic, 90s look. Perfect for drinks and dinner.

We always have love for Maeve, and this outfit just make sus love her more! She’s been all about the Barbie look recently, with pops of bright pink and feminine looks all over her Instagram. It totally suits her with her colouring and this look just proves it. She rocks the oversized, vibrant blazer over a pair of straight-leg denims, giving us majorly glam BBQ vibes with the embellished, hot pink heels. She keeps her accessories simple, letting her bombshell hair and loud colours speak for themselves – a style queen.

Serving us not one, but nine summer looks, Lydia Tomlinson is all the inspiration that the more casual, chic girl needs. She’s all about high fashion, low key looks, so if something as loud as Maeve’s look isn’t your style, Lydia’s simple but striking outfits may be more your speed. Out of this lots, we’re loving the statement green wide-leg trousers, the stunning silk black shirt and the majorly on trend white sundress with cut outs. City-sleek, she’s got all your bank holiday outfit inspo.

Laura Mullet

Laura Mullet is one of my favourite fashionistas on Instagram, because her outfits always do something a little different to what’s currently trending, she stays true to her style while staying modern and fresh, unafraid to let her own personality loose amongst her statement wardrobe pieces. This summery and chilled look has hints of glam in the chunky chain necklace and heeled mules, but the soft and summery colours and fabrics in the outfit could take her from the beach to an alfresco lunch to dinner and drinks – a versatile look to fit in with all your plans this bank holiday!

Shauna Doyle is another favourite of mine; always up for a laugh, super down to earth and has stunning and fun style, she is all about bright and vibrant colours, accessible styling and fresh faced beauty. This simple but gorgeous dress from Karen Millen is not quite her usual style but we’re loving the look on her, the crisp, summer white complemented with a classic thick tan belt, giving it a slightly retro, 70s look. Big frames and a simple gold accessory keep the vibes stylish but low key, perfect for a summer afternoon spent with friends – plus it has pockets, so that’s a yes from us!