Young Hollywood stars take on Ireland’s most terrifying attraction: The Nightmare Realm at The RDS!

The young star of hit Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth, Christian Convery, along with friend and fellow Hollywood child actress Brooklynn Kimberly Prince (widely known for her critically acclaimed role in the 2017 film The Florida Project) were spotted checking out Ireland’s best Halloween attraction this weekend. The actors took on their fears at The Nightmare Realm in the RDS on Sunday 10th October on some down time from filming commitments.

Voted as the ‘World’s Best Halloween Event’ on Unilad and the ‘Best Independent European Halloween Attraction’ on Scare Tour, the terrifying Halloween attraction opened this weekend and runs until the end of October!

Commenting on Insta stories, Brooklynn said “The Nightmare Realm was spooktacular and @molly_mahem666 is my new bestie”, referring to one of the stars of the walk-through scare experience.

The two, who were reportedly buzzing after the show, were also interviewed live on The Nightmare Realm’s Instagram channel on their reactions. Christian said “It was truly incredible and the scariest one was the last one, The Butcher Boys. That was scary.”

“Molly is scary,” he continued as she lurked menacingly nearby! Molly Mayhem, who is the scare attraction’s main character even face-timed Brooklynn’s mother over in Canada!

According to sources from The Nightmare Realm, Christian and Brooklynn are currently filming their new comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear in Wicklow with Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks.

The Nightmare Realm is Ireland’s most terrifying Halloween event so those brave enough to go will be immersed in their darkest fears with three new gut-wrenching horror experiences – The Church of the Damned, Panic Attack and The Butcher Boys! There’s also a new social media zone for Halloween selfies featuring The Little Museum of Horrors with movie props and memorabilia from iconic horror films. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a spooky new profile pic for the Halloween season!

Usually the show is for 13+, so the brave 11 year old child stars were accompanied by their parents as they ventured through the haunts. If you want to kickstart your Halloween celebrations at The Nightmare Realm, see thenightmarerealm.ie!