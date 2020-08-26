You’ll love this new autumn candle range all about campfire scents

Yankee Candle have come out with a new autumnal range, all about cosy campfire smells, and we’re obsessed!

Now that summer has come and gone, we seriously can’t wait to get cosy in front of the fire, with our fluffy socks and warm jammies on, sipping giant cups of hot chocolate. We love when the leaves turn colour, and there’s a crispness to the air that allows us to don our comfy knitted jumpers and stylish winter boots.

Not forgetting that signature smokey bonfire smell which instantly takes us back, reminding us of every little detail about the season which we know and love.

That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to hear that the famous candle brand, Yankee Candle, have brought out their own autumn collection, centered around that classic campfire aroma.

The first scent is called Warm and Cosy. If the name itself isn’t enough of a selling point, then perhaps the combination of cedarwood, cashmere, and eucalyptus will convince you to give this scent a whirl.

The next candle is A Night Under The Stars, coloured a deep midnight blue. If you were to give this scent a sniff you would be entranced by the woody, spicy fragrance which sparkles with a constellation of rose, leather and driftwood notes.

The third candle available in the collection is called Crisp Campfire Apples — basically autumn in a jar, right? This scent of freshly picked apples cooking over the fire in the crisp night air is joined by middle notes of cinnamon stick and oak leaves.

The last candle in the autumn campfire range is called Pecan Pie Bites. This sweet and spicy scent combines the fragrance of cinnamon leaf, burnt sugar and raw honey with notes of white hazelnut, pecan and dark chocolate — ideal for the sweeter fragrance fan in your life.

All of these candles are available on amazon, priced at £23.99 for a large candle with up to 150 hours of burning time.

We for one, can’t wait to stock up and enjoy that blissful campfire smell all year long.