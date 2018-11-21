THIS is how much women would pay to get a good night’s sleep

Some say it’s priceless but, today, exhausted women have put a figure on what they believe a good night’s sleep is worth.

According to new research, desperately tired mums, who are arguably the most tired demographic among us, say they’d splash out £123 for a single night’s uninterrupted sleep.

That’s almost £45,000 a year and a quarter of a million pounds over the course of five years.

The survey of 2,000 Brits to celebrate the launch of the world’s first personalised pillow service, nanu, revealed that mums are the most sleep deprived of all and, as such, would give up some of life’s little luxuries, for a bit of shuteye.

Almost one in four would wave goodbye to wine, a third would give up chocolate and the same number admit they’d happily go without sex if it meant they could increase their current five hours’ broken sleep a night to the recommended eight.

Fewer than half that number of men (12 percent) said they’d swap sex for sleep, preferring to give up booze, their phones or chocolate.

The average person survives on just six hours and 24 minutes’ sleep a night, and almost half of adults (46 percent) say they’re lucky if they get one night of uninterrupted sleep every month.

More than seven out of 10 reckon they’re a “bad sleeper” and almost nine out of 10 wake up at least once every night.

Other than kids keeping us awake, we’re worriers with many laying awake thinking about money, family, health and jobs, as well as household chores and even Brexit.

More women (74 percent) say worry keeps them awake than men (56 percent).

Other reasons for our restlessness include old and uncomfortable mattresses and pillows, noisy neighbours and our pets.

Just a tiny handful – seven percent – say they’re lucky enough to enjoy a refreshing snooze every single night.