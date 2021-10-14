‘You’ season 3 premieres tomorrow & it just got renewed for season 4

Get ready to see a whole lot more of the menacing murderer Joe Goldberg, as Netflix’s You has just been renewed for season four!

Season three is mere hours away from being released on the streaming service and we already know that more is on the way. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Netflix shared the exciting news, saying, “You has been renewed for a fourth season! See you on Friday for Season 3.”

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, You shared a very apt video montage of our friendly neighbourhood serial killer, Joe Goldberg, professing his loyalty throughout, saying the words ‘for you’ over and over again.

At the end of the montage, the words were flipped — You Four. “YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag,” the clever caption read.

Understandably, fans were completely blown away by the news, as the comment section was soon flooded with comments of excitement.

“WE HAVENT EVEN SEEN SEASON 3 AND YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE IS A SEASON 4,” one fan exclaimed.

“Can’t wait can’t wait can’t wait!!!” another gushed.

“Can Joe kidnap me next season,” a third hilariously commented.

With the season three of You set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, Friday, October 15, fans of the show have been gearing themselves up to see another side of Joe. Now married with a young baby, season three will see Love and Joe try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. But as we know, old habits die hard.

In the meantime, check out the chilling trailer for You season three down below;