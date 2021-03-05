You need to check out this lush Bridgerton-esk getaway in Norfolk

If you fancy stepping into Daphne Bridgerton’s shoes and living like a Duchess for the weekend, then we’ve got good news for you!

Oliver’s Travels are offering a luxury Brigderton-themed weekend getaway at the grand Inglethorpe Hall in Norfolk, complete with ball gowns, lady’s maids and carriage rides — even Lady Whistledown would be impressed. There’s no need to dream about the Regency London life, now that you can simply live it.

The Bridgerton Experience includes a two night stay in one of the luxurious rooms which feature traditional four-poster beds and free-standing tubs, and it includes a delectable breakfast in the house’s lavish dining room.

Guests will be presented with a Lady Whistledown newsletter each morning, outlining the day’s activities. On day one for instance, the Lords and Ladies will be treated to a garden tour followed by a lavish picnic of tea, sandwiches and delectable treats.

Next up guests can enjoy a private flower arranging class, to help them master their floristry skills, before it’s time to get ready for an evening of drinking and debauchery. This comes in the form of casino night, which is hosted in the property.

On the second day guests can truly get into character with a magical horse and carriage ride, followed by a delightful spread of afternoon tea.

Of course the main event of the weekend would have to be the extravagant ball. Ball gowns and tuxedos will be waiting for you in your room, as you get ready for the evening, with the help of your personal lady’s maid, who will be on hand to assist the Lady with her hair and makeup.

When guests are ready to make their way down to the ballroom, they can enjoy the vast array of canapés and bask in the live entertainment, which absolutely includes classical renditions of some of your favourite modern songs, much like in the Netflix series.

However, a weekend like this doesn’t come without a catch. If you were thinking only a true Viscount or Duke could afford the luxury of a weekend like this, then you’re not half wrong.

A two-night stay for The Bridgerton Experience will cost £1,750 per person based on 6 people sharing. To find out more information about the experience, click here.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we just need to find a Duke that can foot the bill…