You NEED these adorable baubles on your Christmas tree this year

Now that Halloween has been and gone, our thoughts are quickly turning to the next big celebration in our calendar – Christmas, of course!

The festive season is just around the corner, and we always like to be ultra-prepared for it. One of the things that we most look forward to at this time of year is decorating our Christmas tree.

Most years, we generally tend to re-use the decorations that we have already collected in the past. However, we also love to treat our tree to one or two new additions.

This year, many shops have launched some incredible Christmas tree baubles, and we can’t get enough of them! Whether you’re looking for a unique and quirky one, or a simply beautiful gem, you won’t be disappointed with our top picks.

If you’re on the market for a new addition to your tree, check out our favourites below:

Marks & Spencer 3 Pack Floral Baubles (RRP €20)

If you’re a fan of floral print, these baubles will be right up your street! This three-pack of decorations showcase a stunning pink floral design, printed on a texturised gold sphere. A dainty gold string completes the look, making these decorations perfect for any tree this Christmas. Plus, with these baubles available in a pack-of-three, your tree will be spoilt for choice! Available to purchase now from Marks & Spencer.

Brown Thomas Gisela Graham Glass Onion Drop Decoration (RRP €7)

One of the most festive baubles we’ve ever seen! Brown Thomas always wows with their Christmas decorations, and this one is no exception. This onion-shaped bauble is made with glass and is decorated with a tear dropped gold glitter effect. A Christmas tree leaf print compliments the glitter design, while the bauble itself shines in a festive shade of red. Available to buy now from Brown Thomas.

Oliver Bonas Hot Chocolate Blue Beaded Fabric Christmas Tree Decoration (RRP €9)

Seeing as hot chocolate is the drink of the festive season, we can’t resist this decoration! This bauble is quite unusual as it is made from fabric instead of glass or metal. It showcases a hot chocolate brimming with whipped cream and sprinkles, and it looks good enough to eat! If you’re looking for a new decoration that isn’t your typical bauble, then you might love this one. Available now from Oliver Bonas.

Newbridge Silverware Star Bauble Christmas Tree (RRP €20)

If you want to treat yourself to a luxury bauble, Newbridge Silverware has got you covered! This gorgeous decoration would look beautiful on any Christmas tree, with its candy cane bow, star illustrations and tear-drop shape. The perfect silver addition to your baubles this year! Available to purchase now from Newbridge Silverware.

Dunnes Stores 2 Pack Candy Bauble (RRP €10)

You can never go wrong with candy canes at Christmas! This pair of baubles just screams ‘festive’ to us. We’re in love with their see-through design, which puts the candy canes on full display, and the red bow at the top of the sphere is such a lovely addition. You can purchase these decorations now from Dunnes Stores.

Arnotts Gingerbread Man Decoration (RRP €6)

How adorable is this bauble? One of our favourite foods at Christmastime is gingerbread, and that’s exactly what this decoration represents! This little gingerbread man is all decked out for the festive season, with a Santa hat, red bow tie, and a glittery coating. Any little ones in your family will love him! Available to purchase now from Arnotts.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen Wine Glass Christmas Decoration (RRP €3)

If you’re a wine fan, you need this quirky decoration for your tree! Although we definitely wouldn’t recommend putting any liquids in this wine glass, we love how it looks on a Christmas tree! Its pink shading, gold trimmings and confetti star print makes us wish that it wasn’t just a mini-size. Available to buy now from Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

Marks & Spencer Harry Potter Hogwarts Bauble (RRP €11)

Harry Potter fans, this one is for you! Give your Christmas tree the magical effect with this decoration. The see-through bauble allows a tiny, gold model of Hogwarts to be the star of the show. To add some extra magic, you can also shake the bauble to dust Hogwarts with some white and gold star confetti. Available to buy now from Marks & Spencer.