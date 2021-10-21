You might see trick-or-treaters with blue buckets this Halloween

Halloween is one of the best nights of the year for little ones around the world. From dressing up, to trick-or-treating, binging scary movies and taking part in all sorts of spooky activities, there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

However, one element of Halloween night which not many people might know about are those all important blue buckets. In recent years, it’s become widely known that if you see a trick-or-treater carrying a blue bucket in hand, then this is a symbol that they are autistic.

This clever code first became popular a few years ago when American mum Alicia Plumer shared a photo of a blue pumpkin bucket to her Facebook page. “If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son! His name is BJ & he is autistic,” Alicia explained in the caption.

“While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive & happy. So when you see the blue bucket share a piece of candy. Spread awareness! These precious people are not 'too big' to trick or treat,” her message read.

Since then the message of the blue bucket has only spread and become popular over this side of the world too.

People with autism often struggle with communication, and some may even struggle to say ‘trick-or-treat’ or ‘thank you'. So the blue bucket is a friendly reminder for people to be patient, understanding and kind to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.