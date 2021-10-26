You have to add Jack Murphy and Deborah Veale’s winter collaboration to you Christmas wishlist

There is nothing more annoying than making your way through your Christmas list and ticking everything off, only to keep having those annoying, niggling persistent names down the bottom: The fashionistas in your life.

Mum? Sorted. Your siblings? Sorted weeks ago! Your dad? Okay, that actually took a little while, but nowhere near as long as it’s taking to sort your fashion-forward friends!

You know you want to pick them up something utterly chic and stylish, but sometimes, the pressure of it just gets to you!

Tara Rose check hacking jacket (RRP €260.00)

Never fear – we've got you covered. If you’re stumped by the fashionista in your life year after year, and all they give you is ‘You don’t have to get me anything, really,’ – we’ve got you sorted with the Jack Murphy Clothing and Deborah Veale Winter collaboration – and you might even spot something for yourself in there too!

Combining country classics and city chic, these Irish clothing company’s 2021 winter collection is making a major splash with their new sassy capsule collection. A fusion of classic and contemporary styling, that compliments Jack Murphy’s signature handwriting and blends beautifully with its collections, this vintage-inspired collection will be right up your stylish friend’s alley.

Fran tailored coat with back-belt & pleat detail – Light blue herringbone (RRP €380.00)

With tailoring at its heart, signature pieces have been renewed with a luxurious new twist that is all about functionality, durability and great attention to detail. This collection has been beautifully designed and crafted to enhance contemporary outdoor style.

Sleek silhouettes and a sexy, almost Peaky-Blinders inspired aesthetic, we can’t keep our eyes off of the exquisite tailoring, natural and cosy colour palettes and seasonal, stylish, urban outerwear.

For those looking to inject a little old school glamour into their winter wardrobes, these pieces will do the trick, from the elegant long tailored ‘Fran’ coat named after Jack Murphy’s wife, in winning green, berry and light blue herringbone to the ‘Jen’ tweed Parka jacket with a faux fur trimmed hood, available in navy and green fields herringbone.

The new collection from Jack Murphy in collaboration with Deborah Veale is available online www.Jackmurphy.ie and stocked in shops around Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, US, Canada and Japan.