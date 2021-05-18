You don’t need an appointment to get glam with KISS!

As life starts to return to some normality and we begin to wear something other than leggings (or maybe not) we're making plans for the future. Like the rest of the country, we're all jumping at the chance to add a bit of glamour to our lives at any opportunity we have!

As normal life returns and we are slowly getting more reasons to glam up our lives and KISS has all the products you need to bring the salon home – no appointment needed! With amazing innovative technology KISS had added an extensive range of never seen before products to their portfolio!

As always, KISS is on hand to make your home lash application as easy as possible with the introduction of their new GLUE Liners, LuXtension Two Week Lashes and So Wipsy Strip Lashes! Not only that, they also have some gorgeous new additions to their amazing range of at home nails, with the introduction of their Jelly Fantasy Gel Sculpted imPRESS nails – perfect for keeping your hands looking beautiful all year round from the comfort of your own home!

KISS GLUELiners in Clear and Black: Applies like eyeliner, dries like glue. (RRP €11.99)

All that was tricky about gluing on false eyelashes is a thing of the past! From a world leader in false eyelashes, this lash glue/eyeliner makes false eyelash application absolutely fool proof! No eyelash adhesive to mess with Black or Clear Lash GLUEliner glides on along your lash line, ready for your favourite falsies to adhere in a seamless way.

KISS Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection: 3D DIY Faux Lash Extensions Kit (RRP €17.99)

All-In-1 Kit for easy to achieve lash extensions look, KISS LuXtensions are all you need for a True Lash Extensions Effect! Lashes stay on for up to 2 weeks – like real extensions! A quick and easy application gives you professional results at an affordable price!

KISS Lash Couture So Wispy Collection (RRP €5.99)

KISS Lash Couture So Wispy uses revolutionary Tapered End Technology to deliver real-like lashes that blend seamlessly with your own lashes.

KISS Lash Couture Glue (RRP €5.99)

The KISS Lash Couture Glue is infused with Biotin to help promote growth and development of eyelashes. It also contains Blueberry extracts packed with antioxidants is a form of natural skin moisturiser that reverses skin ageing around the eyes. The glue is latex free and hypoallergenic.

KISS Jelly Fantasy Nails (RRP €10.99)

The jelly trend is back, but for nails! Sheer colour, a little texture and a coloured glass-like effect that is beyond WOW. Jelly Fantasy ready to wear false gel nails have a translucent jelly high shine finish that looks smooth as glass; they’re durable, flexible, and so easy to apply.

KISS Gel Fantasy Sculpted Nails (RRP €9.99)

KISS Gel Fantasy Sculpted Nails are high volume ready-to-wear gel nails with a high arch just like salon sculpted acrylic false nails, that come in a variety of trendy colours! These are durable, flexible, comfortable and take minutes to apply, so you can get that salon look for an affordable price from the comfort of your own home!

KISS imPRESS Couture Collection (RRP €12.99)

We’ve brought you some bigger and bolder imPress Nails with stones accentuate on these one-step natural gel nails. Style Lavish features dramatic matte black nails with rhinestone and crystal encrusted accent nails, in a short and square shape. While Lush Life features nude colour and glitter nails with sparkling rhinestone accent nails, in a medium length and square shape.

KISS products are available at McCabes, McCauleys Health & Beauty Pharmacy, Meagher’s Pharmacy, Adrian Dunne Pharmacies, Chemist Warehouse Blanchardstown, CH Tralee, Mulligans and select pharmacies nationwide.