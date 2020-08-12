You can stay in this magical Snow White cottage THIS month

A staycation fit for any princess (or prince), this wonderful replica of Snow White’s cottage is bound to make any Disney fan’s dreams come true.

Available on the last-minute UK accommodation site, Snaptrip, this beautifully quaint property is almost identical to the famous chocolate-box cottage in the classic film – and, it’s the perfect way to inject some ‘cottage-core’ to your Instagram feed.

With availability this month, it comes complete with a log-burner, mezzanine floor, and tiny details to replicate Snow White’s home including a staircase aligned with cute wooden heart shapes, traditional wooden beams, and a grandfather clock.

True to the fairytale, it also comes with its own 200-acre garden grounds and woodland, home to roaming sheep, alpacas and emus – dreamy!

And, even better than the fairytale – the cottage boasts stunning views of the Swansea countryside and beaches, perfect to soak in over a romantic sunset tipple.

There’s still availability for this month, but Disney fanatics will need to be quick before it gets snapped up!

For more information and to book, visit here.

This location is only suitable for people living in the UK as Government has advised against ALL non-essential travel abroad.