You can now watch a ‘Big Brother’ type reality show about rabbits

If you’re looking for a new reality show to watch then we highly recommend checking out this brand new Big Brother style reality series for bunny rabbits — yes, really!

Today, the world’s first reality show featuring rabbits – The KitKat Big Bunny Hutch – airs as five real-life bunnies enter a custom-built hutch to win the hearts of the nation, with one lucky bunny voted for by you, as the KitKat Easter Bunny 2021.

Launched to encourage and remind the nation to have a break, this fly-on-the-wall series narrated by TOWIE star Pete Wicks, is the perfect excuse to have a break and enjoy a few minutes of fun this spring.

The first episode of The KitKat Big Bunny Hutch aired today at 11am on the kitkat.co.uk website — you can watch the full episode below;

Animal lovers and reality TV fans can expect drama, laughter and plenty of gossip, as bunnies Coco, Marble, Alice, Snowy and Popcorn enter the hutch for the first time, becoming acquainted with their new home and each other.

Commenting on his role as narrator, Pete Wicks said, “I like to think I know a thing or two about reality shows, but I can’t wait for you to see what these adorable bunnies get up to in the hutch. Who’s the charmer, the quiet one, the life and soul of the party? This might be the strangest reality show I’ve ever been involved with….”

Viewers can vote via the website for their favourite bunny, as new episodes will air each day throughout the week, March 22 to 27, from 11am, the perfect time to have a break and enjoy a KitKat Bunny. With a rich chocolatey centre, filled with crispy wafer pieces and encased in a smooth milk chocolate shell, KitKat Bunny is great for baking, bunny hunts in the garden, or savouring all for yourself.

At the end of the series, votes will be counted, and on Tuesday, March 30 one lucky bunny will be crowned the KitKat Easter Bunny 2021, just in time for the Easter holiday!