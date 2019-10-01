You can now stay in Tim’s beautiful family house from About Time

About Time is one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time and you can’t tell us any different.

The heartwarming movie starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy never fails to make us smile, melt our hearts and leave us bawling like a newborn baby at the end (that beach scene).

Set in both London and Cornwall, About Time always leaves us lusting to jet away to where Tim and Mary’s love story takes place.

You can even go a step further now and stay in Tim’s gorgeous family home in Cornwall.

That’s right, the actual house where the famous New Years party took place, where many a table tennis tournament occurred and plenty packets of biscuits were opened.

The family home, which is located on Cornwall’s south coast is the perfect place to getaway from the dull realities of everyday life.

The decor hasn’t changed much since the movie was filmed in 2013 so now our dream of being in a rom-com can finally come true.

All we need now is to bump into Domhnall Gleeson.

You can check out the Porthpean House on Airbnb here.