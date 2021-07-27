You can now stay in the original Harry Potter house on airbnb

Anyone up for a little getaway? If you’re looking for a fun and quirky airbnb to stay in, then you simply must check out this enchanting accommodation which also posed as Harry Potter’s original childhood home in the infamous Harry Potter films.

Take a trip to Godric’s Hollow — otherwise known as Lavenham, one of Britain’s finest medieval villages — and take a peek inside De Vere House.

This magical 15th century hunting lodge built by the De Vere family also served as Harry Potter’s home where he lived with mum and dad, Lily and James, before that fateful night where they came face to face with he who shall not be named.

airbnb

Now, guests and super-fans alike can enjoy a two-night stay in a private room at this iconic medieval home, for €535 including the airbnb service fee.

Yes, this is a bit steep — especially when the room only sleeps two people — but it would be quite an experience! As described on the airbnb listing, “Lavenham is reputedly Britain's finest medieval village (with over 300 protected heritage properties and appearing as Godric's Hollow in the Harry Potter films).”

airbnb

“De Vere House is located in the centre of this pretty village and itself offers a wealth of history as well as comfortable accommodation and delicious Suffolk breakfast.”

The ideal holiday destination for Harry Potter lovers and history buffs, De Vera House in Lavenham is absolutely one for the bucket list!