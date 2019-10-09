You can now rent Bella Swan’s house from Twilight on Airbnb

Cast your minds back to the white wood panelled house from Twilight, the iconic supernatural tale of a high school girl falling in love with a (monotonous) vampire named Edward Cullen.

Bella Swan was a misfit character who spends a lot of time cooped up in her room, which is later visited creepily by Edward. The 2008 movie launched the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Luckily for any die-hard fans of the franchise, the iconic home was set in rainy Washington State and is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The famous house is referred to as the Twilight Swan House on the app, and was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the films.

The charming 1930s home is located in downtown Saint Helens, a quiet neighbourhood, and is within distance to the riverfront and only a short drive away from Portland.

You can literally recreate all of the most memorable scenes from the infamous flick, which spawned three other films in the series and was adapted from the books by Stephanie Meyer.

Do we all remember Bella's bedroom being visited in the night by Edward while the protagonist was asleep? Wouldn't that seem extremely creepy now? It 100 percent would. Jus' sayin'.

There is a two-night minimum label on the house, with discounts applied for one-week stays or longer. The house costs a cool $330 per night on off-peak days, and $440 per night on Fridays and Saturdays.

It's pretty steep to stay there, but bear in mind that you'd be renting the entire gaff. That means you're better off getting a massive gang of Twilight addicts to head on the experience with you, and to lower the price.

need to get my twilight bitches together for the trip of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/Ll8jeVJ4ES — Jess (@worldreads) July 21, 2019

As Jess says; "Need to get my twilight bitches together for the trip of a lifetime."

The fans have spotted the house online, and needless to say, were extremely excited about the possibility of sleeping in the home of their teenage obsession.

just got word that Bella swan’s house from twilight is on airbnb. Shocked and confused . Will be taking myself on a date of ultimate and complete pleasure there . See ya — ELLISA (@ellisadaydreams) July 21, 2019

"Will be taking myself on a date of ultimate and complete pleasure there, see ya," wrote Ellisa. Power to you, girl.

We feel like we're 14-years-old again, foaming at the mouth to get our hands on a sparkly vampire or an overheated, long-haired werewolf. The hormones were RAGING.

"What if we kissed in Bella Swan's house…I'm just kidding…unless?" another fan wrote. These people are deathly serious about this house, and you should be too. It's our adolescence in building form.

ahaha what if we kissed in bella swans house…… i’m just kidding…………….. unless? pic.twitter.com/QOr1dHvkv6 — (@ERINMUSTDlE) July 20, 2019

The house sleeps ten guests, according to their Airbnb description, and has five bedrooms, five beds, and one bathroom. Some fans on Twitter were highly stressed out by the idea of five bedrooms and only one full bathroom, as were we.

The Airbnb owners are Amber and Dean, and are superhosts. That's a good sign that this isn't a hoax. We wonder if the house is a lil bit chilly, for the Jacobs to cool down, or if the heating is on blast for Edward?

Finally: A moment of silence for how hilarious the scene of Charlie meeting Edward was:

Feature image: Instagram/@sagacullens