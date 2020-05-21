You can now order cinema popcorn and nachos on JustEat

Is anyone else missing the cinema like crazy? The smell of popcorn, watching the trailers and whispering "we must see that" and then switching off from the real world for two hours as the opening credits role.

While the cinemas across Ireland remain closed, you can now enjoy all your favourite screening snacks delivered straight to your door as Just Eat confirms news of its exciting new partnership with leading Irish cinema group, Omniplex Cinema – kicking off with Omniplex Rathmines.

Available from 4.30pm today, May 21, Just Eat customers will have the chance to pick n' mix from a selection of tasty cinema treats that will truly upgrade any at home viewing experience. Whether you’re settling in for a Dalkey Bourne Matt Damon movie marathon; spending the evening cosy on the couch with Connell and his chain or relaxing into the Late Late Show after another long week, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

Starring a host of all your favourites including cinema classic popcorn, nachos with hot cheese, chilled Coca-Cola and a selection of the most popular pick n' mix flavours, drop a Minstrel or Munchie in the mix for that virtual escape with friends, or choose from a range of Special Combos for the perfect movie night in with all the family.

This taste of cinema magic will be available to customers in the Rathmines area in Dublin, where you will be able to enjoy this blockbuster offering from the comfort of your own home. Sit back, relax, switch ON your phone and check out the full Omniplex menu here.