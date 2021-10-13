You can now get paid to eat cheese and drink wine this Christmas

If you’re on the job hunt and are looking for something a bit different to sink your teeth into, then perhaps Cartwright and Butler have just the job for you!

With Christmas just around the corner, Cartwright & Butler are looking to hire one lucky person to review their cheese and wines, ahead of the festive season.

Cheese boards are an important part of the Christmas season for many people, which is exactly why the luxury gift company is looking to bring in some extra expertise to help them perfect their offering this year.

In addition to receiving as much cheese and wine a person could ever dream of, the lucky individual will also be paid £500 to share their thoughts and expertise on each individual cheese and wine, critiquing them on everything from taste to the packaging.

In addition to receiving as much cheese and wine a person could ever dream of, the lucky individual will also be paid £500 to share their thoughts and expertise on each individual cheese and wine, critiquing them on everything from taste to the packaging.

What’s best – you don’t need any experience in reviewing, just a demonstrated passion for eating cheese and drinking wine!

The ideal candidate must:

Have a palette experienced at tasting cheese and drinking wine

Able to give honest opinions and critical feedback

A good eye for product presentation and consumer experience

The application process couldn’t be easier and those interested should share their name, email address, and a short personal statement on why they’d be the best person for the job.

To apply, visit this link here, and simply send your CV, along with a short description of why you’d be the perfect candidate to marketing@cartwrightandbutler.co.uk

On top of the cheese and wine, the individual will also be gifted accompanying crackers to help further enhance the tasting session, along with one of Cartwright & Butlers cheese boards for presentation.

Best of luck!