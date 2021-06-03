You can now get a Teddy’s cone with whiskey caramel sauce in Dublin city

If you’ve been seriously craving a Teddy’s ice cream now that the weather has perked up a bit, then we have great news for you. Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Newmarket, Dublin 8, is open to visitors again, and to celebrate summer you can now get a Teddy’s Ice Cream there too!

Teeling Distillery is the only place where the iconic and much-loved Teddy’s ice cream can be enjoyed in Dublin city, and there’s a free Teddy’s 99 with every Teeling Distillery tour booked. Or drop into The Phoenix Café where you can indulge in this summertime classic, 7 days a week!

Opt for a traditional Teddys 99 with a flake – or top with Teeling Whiskey Salted Caramel sauce too. For a special treat try a Teddy Teeling Ice Cream Sundae with lashings of Teeling Whiskey Caramel sauce and crumbled brownie from the Cup Cake Guy with optional Teeling Whiskey soaked raisins.

Located in the Liberties area of the city the Teeling Whiskey Distillery is the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and has only just reopened its doors for tours of its fully operational award-winning distillery. Tours now run Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 6pm, Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays from 11am to 6pm.

Their Phoenix café and pop up shop however operates 7 days a week and is fully stocked with local craft producers goodies including cupcakes and brownies from the CupCake Bloke, a range of pastries from Medialuna, locally roasted coffee from Cloudpicker and now the iconic Teddys ice cream normally only available when on day trips out to south county Dublin.

Commenting on the Teddy's partnership, Jack Teeling founder of Teeling Whiskey “Given the year we have all endured we wanted to bring a bit of fun and life into the distillery this summer so what better way to do so than partnering with such an iconic Dublin ice-cream.”

“It's like we have brought the sea-side to the city centre and while combined with our signature Teeling Whiskey Caramel it’s a great combination. We are very excited to be back open and we look forward to welcoming visitors through our award-winning distillery experience and marking their visit by a free Teddys Ice Cream.”