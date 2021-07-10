You can now enjoy Abrakebabra’s Magic Sauces at home! Since 1982, Abrakebabra’s Loaded Fries have been a national treasure with no night complete without some Taco Fries. Central to the success of Loaded Fries are the sauces – ‘Legendary Taco Sauce’ and ‘Famously Garlic Sauce’ available from the 6th of July, in Supervalu stores nationwide, priced at €2.50 each.

Two years ago, in response to customer demand, Abrakebabra gifted some lucky fans one of just 2,000 limited edition pots of the sauces. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Now, after a lot of product and packaging refinement and redesign, the two magic sauces are ready to be the star of the show at home too, and just in time for BBQ season.

Abrakebabra is now in 32 locations nationwide, across Dublin, Cork, Kildare and Waterford, and from Buncrana to Wexford to Antrim.

Now you can bring your favourite flavours home from Abrakebabra’s always evolving menu, which includes a wide range of Kebabs, Burgers, Baguettes and Magic Bites. From the Original Taco Fries, there’s now nine varieties of loaded fries including new additions such as Aussie Fries, Rodeo Fries, Katsu Fries and the new Ultimate Spice Box.

Abrakebabra’s ‘Legendary Taco Sauce’ and ‘Famously Garlic Sauce’ squeezy bottles will be available soon in Supervalu.

For more visit www.abrakebabra.com.